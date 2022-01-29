News / Sport

Director Zhang hopes to present wonderful Olympic opening ceremony

Xinhua
  08:15 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
Zhang Yimou, chief director of the opening and closing ceremonies for Beijing 2022, said he looked forward to presenting a complete and wonderful performance on February 4.
Xinhua
  08:15 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0

Zhang Yimou, chief director of the opening and closing ceremonies for Beijing 2022, said he looked forward to presenting a complete and wonderful performance on February 4.

He told journalists of his expectation after the third rehearsal at the National Stadium, or the 'Bird Nest," through which he hoped to fine-tune the show.

Unlike the 2008 Summer Games, the National Stadium will not host competitions but only opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

"This allows us to have multiple rehearsals, improving the team chemistry and presenting a more complete show," said Zhang, who also directed the 2008 ceremonies.

"I look forward to a complete and successful opening ceremony on February 4. I wish for good weather on that day, and that everything goes well," he continued.

Zhang stated that in the final preparatory stage for the opening ceremony, his primary task is no longer creating a more splendid show but ensuring a better broadcast.

"Like making a movie, in many aspects, we need detailed communications covering every little bit with all the broadcasting teams of OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Service)," Zhang said.

"Given that the opening ceremony is a global show, and I am a professional filmmaker, the OBS team has a lot of trust in me. That was the case in 2008, and OBS said that they cherish the chances to work with a director who understood films so that I fully understand their requests."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     