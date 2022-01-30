News / Sport

Volunteers warm Beijing Winter Olympics with smiles

Xinhua
  10:48 UTC+8, 2022-01-30       0
There are 19,000 volunteers serving in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones.
Wearing a bright blue dress and a mask, Han Xuetong's face is always smiling through a transparent mask.

"Rubber gloves are always wet. Disinfectant water is often sprayed outside, and sweat is stuffy inside," said the volunteer from Hebei University of Economics and Business.

"My family is a little worried (concerning the pandemic) but they mostly are proud of me," she said.

As a volunteer for the Beijing Winter Olympics, she works as an pandemic prevention assistant, checking the press card and temperature of people entering the elevator, at the Zhangjiakou Mountain News Center, which will serve 1,200 to 1,500 journalists during the games.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games coincides with the Chinese New Year, which means she will spend the most important Chinese festival at work instead of with her family.

There are 19,000 volunteers serving in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones. They are responsible for translation and communication, information management, activation of certificates and pandemic prevention among others.

"In 2008, the smiles of volunteers are the best name card of Beijing. In 2022, let's work together to make volunteers become the warmest light of the Winter Olympics and an important force of ' Together for a Shared Future '." according to Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
