News / Sport

Britain beats Sweden as Olympic curling competition gets underway in Beijing

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
Chinese duo of Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi, who only teamed up for less than three months, scored a surprising victory of 7-6 over Swiss pair Jenny Perret and Martin Rios.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
Britain beats Sweden as Olympic curling competition gets underway in Beijing
Xinhua

Chinese duo of Fan Suyuan (left) and Ling Zhi win Swiss pair in the curling competition of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing yesterday.

The curling competition of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games kicked off in the National Aquatics Center in Beijing on Wednesday as traditional powerhouse Sweden lost to the reigning world champion Britain 9-5 in the mixed doubles event.

With the last stone advantage, Britain led the first end 1-0, before Sweden's Almida de Val scored two points through a take-out in the second. Britain took three points in the third to overtake the lead 4-2. Sweden then won the fourth 1-0 and fifth 2-0 to regain its one-point advantage at 5-4.

Then came the show of the Britons who levelled the match first by winning the sixth 1-0, leaping ahead 8-5 by taking the seventh 3-0 before sealing their victory with one more point in the eighth.

"It was a tricky ice out there. We have been different from the practice this morning, so we have to learn the ice," said Oskar Eriksson of Sweden, an Olympic silver medalist.

The Olympics saw the deepest field ever, featuring 10 teams after the mixed doubles made its debut in the World Championships in 2008.

"We know that this would be one of the toughest games...So we have to play as good as we can. And if we can do that, I think we have a chance in every game," said De Val.

And surely the British duo of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat were satisfied with their performance.

"I think we're obviously gonna try and build on the momentum that we've got from tonight, and then we'll see how we're getting on toward the end of the week. We'll just keep on going and be happy and smiling and whatever," said Mouat, a two-time European champion and world silver medalist in the men's competition. Dodds is also a European champion in the women's event. Both will play in their team competitions in Beijing.

Chinese duo of Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi, who only teamed up for less than three months, scored a surprising victory of 7-6 over Swiss pair Jenny Perret and Martin Rios, the 2018 PyeongChang runners-up who have competed together since 2016.

In other two matches of the day, American duo of Victoria Persinger and Christopher Plys defeated Australia 6-5, while the Czech Republic beat Norway 7-6. Both Australian and the Czech pairs made their Olympic debut.

The mixed doubles competition will run until February 8.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     