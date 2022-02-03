News / Sport

China will do its best to deliver 'streamlined, safe and splendid' Olympic Winter Games: Xi

Xinhua
  12:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China will do its best to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Winter Games.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a video address at the opening ceremony of the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee, saying that China will do its best to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Winter Games.

Xi extended a warm welcome to IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC members who have gathered in Beijing, the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, during the Spring Festival, and held the 139th IOC Session.

Noting that the world today, under the combined impact of changes unseen in a hundred years and a once-in-a-century pandemic, is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation and facing multiple challenges to humanity, Xi said the IOC has led the Olympic Movement in forging ahead with courage and fortitude, playing an important and unique role in galvanizing global solidarity and cooperation to tide over this difficult time.

He thanked the IOC for its active contribution to the development of sport in China over the years and for its strong support and guidance for China's bid and preparation for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Xi stressed that from "One World, One Dream" in 2008 to "Together for a Shared Future" in 2022, China has taken an active part in the Olympic Movement and consistently championed the Olympic spirit. China is committed to pursuing the Olympic ideal with concrete actions.

"By preparing for and organizing the Winter Games, we have successfully engaged 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice. We have also promoted regional development, ecological conservation, green and innovative solutions and the betterment of people's lives in China, and created greater space for the development of winter sport worldwide," he said.

Noting that the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will open on Friday, Xi said the world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready. "China will do its best to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Games, and act on the Olympic motto 'Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together'."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
