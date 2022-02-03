Downhillers impressed after first taste of Yanqing slope

Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, who enters the Games as one of the skiers with a chance of multiple medals, gave the course a firm thumbs-up.

The long wait to discover exactly what kind of downhill course has been created in the mountains outside Beijing ended on Thursday when the world's top skiers finally took to the piste and gave it their seal of approval.

Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin posted the fastest of the training runs with his 1:44 and Spanish outsider Adur Etxezarreta was second quickest.

But the times meant little on a day when many skiers were simply getting a feel for what awaits in Sunday's opening race.

The course, 80km outside Beijing and created entirely with artificial snow, offers spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and countryside and the scenery was enhanced by glorious sunshine.

For the skiers, it was all about discovering what lines and techniques will bring maximum benefit.



"We had very little information. I saw a video of Chinese guys training here last year," said Austrian double Olympic champion Matthias Mayer.



"You get a little bit of any idea of the terrain but you never know for sure. So it was definitely more inspection today than racing," he added.

That said, the smiles from the skiers indicated this was a process they were enjoying.

"In terms of difficulty I give it 7.5 out of 10," said Italian contender Christof Innerhofer. "But the fun factor was close to 10."

Thumbs-up

Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, who enters the Games as one of the skiers with a chance of multiple medals, gave the course a firm thumbs-up.



"It's a really great slope, they built up an incredible slope and it was fun to ski," he told reporters.

"For everyone it is new, it is a big challenge for the whole team to find the right set-up," he added.

Aamodt Kilde of Norway and recent Kitzbuehel winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland will certainly up the intensity.



"I think there are many guys who can do well on this," said Mayer, who was first out on Thursday and is looking for a repeat of his 2014 downhill triumph at Sochi Winter Olympics.