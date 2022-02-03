News / Sport

'Where's Hanyu?' No sign of defending champion as Games near

Reuters
  16:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
"It feels the entire world is looking for Hanyu" was trending on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, with 30 million views over 24 hours.
Reuters
  16:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
'Where's Hanyu?' No sign of defending champion as Games near
AFP

This file photo taken on December 26, 2021 shows Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu competing in the men's free skate during the 2021-22 Japan Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

As far as the Winter Olympics go, there's no bigger event than the figure-skating competition for many and arguably no bigger name in the sport than defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

So it was no surprise that Chinese media and fans were on edge as Japan's double gold medalist remained conspicuously absent from the host city a day before the Games open on Friday.

"A lot of people are curious, when is he coming to Beijing?" a Chinese reporter asked at a Team Japan news conference on Thursday, noting Hanyu's large local following.

In response, Chef de Mission Hidehito Ito said he could not answer any questions on individual travel plans, offering only what journalists already knew: "I don't think he has been at the (competition) venue, is the only thing I can say."

The 27-year-old Hanyu is scheduled to defend his men's single title, starting on February 8, against rival Nathan Chen of the United States among others.

"It feels the entire world is looking for Hanyu" was trending on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, with 30 million views over 24 hours.

"Where is Hanyu? I check it in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening but still haven't seen any news of him coming," said a netizen nicknamed YingXiu_SDL.

Hanyu has been a no-show at practice sessions at the Capital Indoor Stadium all week. His absence on the rink on Thursday suggests he will likely not compete in the men's team short program on Friday.

His Japanese teammates Shoma Uno and Yuma Kagiyama both showed up for practice.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     