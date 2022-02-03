China lose to Czech Republic in Beijing Games women's ice hockey opener

Chinese women's team suffered a 3-1 loss to Olympic debutants the Czech Republic in the ice hockey opener at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The Czech Republic took a quick lead as the 20-year-old defender Tereza Radova got their first-ever Olympic goal at 10:38 of the first period to build the winning momentum for the team.

China's forward Mi Le contributed the sole goal of the team in the second period from a powerplay after their experienced rival Denisa Krizova scored Czech's second goal.

Resilient China refused to cave in. However the confident Czechs dominated the rink in the rest of the game, with Michaela Pejzlova dishing out another goal in the last period.

"They were pretty good. It was a tough game. They were good at forechecking and have big, strong players with good shots. I wasn't expecting that good game," said Radova.

"It was a very tough matchup for us," said Brian Idalski, head coach of the Chinese women's ice hockey team.

"I feel very excited to have this opportunity to represent China in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. We will make targeted adjustments for the next game with Denmark," said Yu Baiwei, captain of China's squad.

Denmark will make its Olympic debut by meeting China on February 4 when the Games officially kicks off.