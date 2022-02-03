Djokovic to speak about Australian Open controversy in '7 to 10 days'

The world No. 1's visa was canceled last month ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

SSI ļʱ



Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his "version" of what happened during the fiasco that led to his deportation ahead of the Australian Open in the coming days.

The world No. 1's visa was canceled last month ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his COVID-19 vaccination status, and he has kept a relatively low profile since returning to Serbia – making just a handful of brief appearances.

"I plead for patience and in the next seven to ten days I will speak to the media more thoroughly about my version of the story," said Djokovic during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

The 34-year-old offered no other details on his future plans, while he thanked Vucic and his Serbian fans for their support during the ordeal.

Djokovic was unable to challenge for a 21st Grand Slam singles title, which was won over the weekend by his rival Rafael Nadal, who is now the most decorated player in tennis history.

The Serb, however, remained world number one in the rankings released earlier this week and extended his record-breaking run in the top spot to 358 weeks.