China defeats Japan in penalty shootout of Asia Women Football Cup's semifinal

China defeated Japan in the penalty shootout of the second semifinal of the Asia Women Football Cup, going on in India, on Thursday.

AFP

China will play against South Korea in the final match on Sunday.

The fiercely contested match ended with a 1-1 draw after regular time before China captain Wang Shanshan scored the vital equalizer to level the score 2-2 in 119th minute in the extra time.

Japan's Riko Ueki scored a brace in the 26th minute and 103rd minute, with China's Wu Chengshu scoring the regular time equalizer in the 46th minute.

In the penalty shootout, China won the match scoring four against Japan's three.