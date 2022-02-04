News / Sport

China showcases low-carbon tech for 'green' Games

Reuters
  13:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
From natural carbon dioxide refrigeration at ice rinks to 100 percent renewables-powered venues, China is striving to run a "green" Olympics.
Reuters
  13:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
China showcases low-carbon tech for 'green' Games
Xinhua

The National Speed Skating Hall for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, also known as the "Ice Ribbon."

From natural carbon dioxide refrigeration at ice rinks to 100 percent renewables-powered venues, China is striving to run a "green" Olympics to showcase its leadership in climate-friendly tech.

President Xi Jinping has pledged China will reduce its total carbon emissions from 2030 and be a global leader in fighting climate change.

"(The Chinese) want sustainability to be the heart of how they prepare and host the Games," Marie Sallois, Director of Corporate and Sustainable Development at the International Olympics Committee, told Reuters.

The Beijing Winter Olympics Committee said in a pre-Games report in January that about 158,300 tons of emissions have been saved via deployment of low-carbon energy and venues.

Total greenhouses gases emissions could reach 1.028 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent throughout the preparation and post-Beijing Games in 2016-2022, about a third less than the 1.6 million tons emitted for South Korea's Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

Most of that reduction comes from the absence of overseas spectators at the Beijing Games. The lower number of international flights will mean 512,000 tons of CO2 emissions less than earlier projections, the committee said.

Waste cooled rinks

China, for the first time at an Olympics, is using CO2 collected from industrial waste gases to cool ice rinks in its four ice sports venues, replacing traditional hydrofluorocarbons that can damage the ozone layer.

"With the CO2 refrigeration process, we can save 20-30 percent on electricity compared to traditional ice making methods," Wu Xiaonan, an official at the National Speed Skating Oval, said earlier this week.

The 25 games venues, of which 13 were newly built, have also deployed energy-saving technologies, including low-carbon building materials such as recycled cement and smart snowmaking, which could use 20 percent less water than traditional technologies.

All Games venues will also be fully powered by electricity from wind farms in the neighboring Hebei Province through a 666-km ultra-high voltage grid, while more than 800 hydrogen-fueled vehicles are being deployed.

China is the world's largest hydrogen producer, with annual production capacity of 41 million tons, and has been striving to make technology breakthroughs in storage and transporting the clean energy.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     