Reporting from Beijing: The media center and the most popular souvenirs

Shanghai Daily journalists have arrived at Beijing International Hotel, where the Beijing Media Center of the Winter Olympic Games is based.
Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will start tonight. Journalists from Shanghai Daily have arrived at Beijing International Hotel, where the Beijing Media Center of the Winter Olympics is based. They will be covering the interesting stories about the Olympic Games.

Shot by Zhou Shengjie and Ma Yue. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Subtitles by Ma Yue.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
