Xinjiang athlete a final torchbearer at Olympics opening ceremony

China chose a cross-country skier born in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region to be a joint final torchbearer at the climax of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night.

In the final moments of the opening ceremony in Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium, the last two torchbearers were Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang.



Born in Xinjiang, 20-year-old Yilamujiang became the first Chinese cross-country skiing medallist in an international ski federation-level event, having finished second in the opening women's leg in Beijing in 2019.

Chinese media has reported that she learned to ski as a five-year-old as a way of getting around her snowy hometown in Altay prefecture, northern Xinjiang, and that her father is a skiing instructor.

Yilamujiang trained in Norway for the last three years with the national team, according to a video on the Beijing 2022 Youtube channel.



"The only thing we can do now is train hard and win glory for the country," she says in the video.