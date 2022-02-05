Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Therese Johaug of Norway claimed the first gold of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in the women's skiathlon at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center on Saturday.
Johaug, the Vancouver 2010 Olympic gold medalist, finished with 44 minutes 13.7 seconds. The reigning world champion, who missed the PyeongChang 2018 due to a doping ban, won her very first individual Olympic gold medal with a margin of 30.2 seconds in the 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon.
Natalia Nepryaeva from the Russian Olympic Committee took the silver in 44:43.9, while Teresa Stadlober of Austria won the bronze in 44:44.2.
Three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Kalla from Sweden ranked 19th in 47:53.8. The 34-year-old found herself suffering from heart abnormalities during a World Cup race last season.
Li Xin, who finished 33rd in 49:07.7, is the best performer among four Chinese skiers.