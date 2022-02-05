Dutch speed skater Schouten snatches women's 3,000m gold with new Olympic record

Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten notched a gold medal with a new Olympic record in the women's 3,000m at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Xinhua

The Dutch, in quest of becoming the second female skater in history to win four golds at a single Olympic journey, clocked a winning time of three minutes and 56.93 seconds.

"There was a lot of pressure for myself and for the Netherlands and I'm so happy I made it," the 29-year-old said.

"Four years ago I did not qualify, so I wanted this one. When I was young I had a big dream to win Olympic gold and now I have it," she added.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, who had snatched a World Cup gold in the same distance, finished in 3:58.06 to take the silver, while the World Cup silver medalist Isabelle Weidemann from Canada ranked third in 3:58.64.

Chinese skaters Han Mei and Ahenaer Adake finished in 4:07.74 and 4:12.28 respectively amid loud applause and cheers from groups of spectators in the National Speed Skating Oval.

It is noteworthy that 49-year-old Claudia Pechstein, one of Germany's flag bearers on Friday's opening ceremony, can embrace her result with satisfaction despite coming in last, as she became the first ever female Olympian competing in eight Winter Olympics.

"I was not too fast, but I smiled when I crossed the finish line, because today I've achieved my goal to race in my eighth Olympic Games and it was important for me," said Pechstein.

The men's 5,000m race is scheduled on Sunday.