"Charming" Bosnian luger's wink in front of camera goes viral

  10:23 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
Bosnia and Herzegovina flag bearer Mirza Nikolajev who winked in front of the cameras at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games has become known to many Chinese.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) flag bearer Mirza Nikolajev has become known to many Chinese after Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The young luger, who carried BiH's flag into the National Stadium at the opening ceremony during the athlete parade Friday night, winked in front of the cameras, which drew quite some attention from Chinese audience. The footage has been circulating on Chinese social media platform.

"With this charming wink, BiH Olympic athlete Mirza Nikolajev drew the attention of millions of Chinese people and climbed up the list of hot topics on the popular network Weibo," said the Chinese Embassy in BiH, after the opening ceremony, that was broadcasted by the Bosnian state-level public broadcaster BHRT.

Nikolajev finished his first and second runs at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ranked 34th among the 35 competitors in the men's singles event on Saturday.

The National Olympic Committee of BiH (OCBiH) said on Saturday, "His final score will be decided after completing the third and the fourth runs, which are scheduled for Sunday."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
