Sadowski-Synnott wins first Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand

FIS first seed Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won the first Winter Olympic gold medal for New Zealand with a high 92.88 points in the women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

Julia Marino from the United States won the silver medal and Australian Tess Coady came the third.

Sadowski-Synnott notched 84.51 points in the first run. No participant surpassed her until Marino managed to finish a frontside double cork 1080 in her last trick of the second run to win her a total score of 87.68.

Facing pressure from Marino, Sadowski-Synnott failed to refresh the ranking table after slipping in the second run. However, the 20-year-old ultimately demonstrated her prowess again by successfully performing a frontside double cork 1080 melon and a backside 1080 weddle grab to lock her win.

Marino and Coady hugged the champion with excitement after hearing the final result to express their congratulations.

Currently the world's top, Sadowski-Synnott has won two golds (2019 and 2021 slopestyle), and two silvers (2017 slopestyle, 2021 big air) in five World Championship starts.