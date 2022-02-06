News / Sport

Medals plazas to host presentations to athletes

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
Chinese skaters who won gold in the 2000m mixed relay short track speed skating yesterday at the Olympics will be presented with medals tonight at the capital's Medals Plaza.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
Medals plazas to host presentations to athletes
Xinhua

The Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics is ready for the Games.

Chinese skaters who won gold in the 2000m mixed relay short track speed skating yesterday at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be presented with medals tonight at the capital's Medals Plaza.

This is a cultural feature that first appeared in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, and has distinguished the Winter Games from the Summer Games since.

A temporary outdoor non-competition venue located between the National Stadium (Bird's Nest) and National Aquatics Center (Ice Cube), the Beijing Medals Plaza, whose main stage is designed with a concept of "embracing diversity," will be open for 14 days through February 19 and will host victory ceremonies for 32 events in the Beijing Competition Zone.

Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza, meanwhile, will run during the same period for victory ceremonies for a total of 49 events in the Zhangjiakou Competition Zone.

Victory ceremonies held at both plazas will be broadcast live to the world alternatively every day.

Unlike the Summer Games, when the award ceremony is held for the athletes in the competition venue as soon as the competition is over, a souvenir ceremony for winning athletes will be held at the competition venue first, and an award ceremony will be hosted later in the Medals Plaza. This is mainly due to low temperatures at competition venues.

And for the first time in the history of the Winter Games, medalists at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games will be able to share their joy and excitement with their families via a screen that flanks the medals podium.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     