News / Sport

China figure skating makes history by qualifying for Olympic team event free skate

Xinhua
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
Led by two-time world champions Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, China historically advanced into the Olympic team event free skating at Beijing 2022.
Xinhua
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
China figure skating makes history by qualifying for Olympic team event free skate

Sui Wenjing(left) and Han Cong.

Led by two-time world champions Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, China historically advanced into the Olympic team event free skating at Beijing 2022, despite Zhu Yi's lackluster performance under pressure here on Sunday.

The host country dropped two positions down from the third-place finish on Friday after the men's and pairs short programs and rhythm dance, as the 19-year-old Zhu committed a major error and sat at the bottom in Sunday morning's women's short program.

The 22-point total score and fifth place, however, was good enough for China to emerge from 10 teams and qualify for the finals which started later on Sunday with the men's free skate.

Skaters from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) led the qualification with 36 points, as new European champion Kamila Valieva put a flawless performance, landing perfect triple Axel, triple Flip and combination of triple Lutz-triple Toe to top the women's short program on 90.18.

The first-competition-day leader United States was beaten to second place by merely two points, as Karen Chen added six points to the team's total score of 34 by finishing fifth in women's with a 65.20-point segment.

Japan followed as the third with 29 points after a strong performance from men's, women's and pairs short programs, while Canada completed the five-member free skating list as the fourth qualifier on 24.

The figure skating team event competition was introduced to the Olympic program at Sochi 2014 and featured again during PyeongChang 2018 with China having previously failed to qualify for the free skates twice.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     