China's No. 1 men's figure skater Jin asks for kindness to under-pressure Zhu Yi

Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China said it's understandable for an Olympic debutant to fumble after Zhu Yi delivered an error-riddled performance in the figure skating women's singles short program on Sunday.

Zhu, 19, fell early on in her routine and missed a triple Loop to finish last among 10 competitors with just 47.03 points in the team event. China eventually edged into the second phase of the team event – the free skating with a total points of 22 thanks to two-time world title-winning pair Sui Wenjing/Han Cong's top-finish performance.

"Zhu is a hard-working girl, and should not be blamed for her first performance on the Olympic stage, whether it's good or bad," said Jin, who's a twice Olympian and finished fourth in the men's singles figure skating at PyeongChang 2018.

The 24-year-old, who helped China qualify for the team event free skating for the first time in history with a sixth-placed finish in the men's short program on Friday, delivered four clear jumps out of a total of seven and finished fourth in Sunday's free skate with 155.04 points.

"I counted over and over again last night to see how many points I need to collect today to help my team advance," said a tearful Zhu, calling back the huge pressure she felt before Sunday's competition.

Through the first-competition-day performance of the Chinese skaters on Friday, the country was in third place after the men's, pairs short programs and the ice dancing rhythm dance.

"Before I even started, I guess I just put a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies, and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do. But unfortunately, I didn't," she said.

Jin believed Zhu was under too much pressure.

"I fully understand her position. I was there too," said Jin. "She's under huge pressure as China's last performer in the team event short program and the sole skater in women's figure skating, especially after her selection over the two other girls."

"The Olympic Winter Games is a lifetime opportunity for every competitor. Hopefully we can gain more strength from the fact that we've gone all out and made history and leave the frustration of past errors behind us.

"The show must go on," he added, referring to the continuousness of the team event as well as the following individual events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

After the men's free skate, China is placed fifth temporarily among five finalists, while the ROC team keeps in the lead on 45 points, the US followed on 42 and Japan and Canada in third and fourth respectively with 39 and 30 points.

The figure skating competitions at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will see the first gold medal in team event on Monday morning with the women's and pairs free skate and the ice dancing free dance of team event taking the rink.