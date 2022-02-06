Russian Bolshunov wins men's cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022

Russian Alexander Bolshunov added the Olympic gold medal to his world championship as he won the men's 15/15km skiathlon at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games here on Sunday.

Bolshunov, who won three silvers and one bronze at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, pocketed his first-ever Olympic gold medal, also the first for the ROC at Beijing 2022, by a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 9.8 seconds.

Denis Spitsov from ROC was 1:11 minutes slower to take the silver, 1:17:20.8, followed by Finland's Livo Niskanen, 1:18:10.0.