China's teenage snowboarder Su ranked first in qualification at Beijing Winter Olympics

  19:40 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
China's teenage snowboarder Su Yiming topped the men's snowboard slopestyle qualification with a score of 86.80 points at Beijing 2022 here on Sunday.
  19:40 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0

The 17-year-old cheered for himself and received warm applause from spectators thanks to his astonishing triple cork.

"I have a positive attitude [toward the finals]," Su said after the event. "I thought I might be nervous, because this is my first Olympic experience, but backed by my family and the fans, I enjoyed the competition today and will continue to enjoy myself tomorrow."

Su added that he plans to perform more complex tricks in the finals.

Su also praised the Genting Snow Park, describing the course in Zhangjiakou as the best he has ever seen.

As the first rider to land an 1800 two ways in a FIS competition, Su is also a favorite in Big Air. "But for me, there is no difference between Big Air and slopestyle. Every time I stand on the snowboard, I'm at my happiest," he said.

Su will compete with the other 11 qualifiers in the finals on Monday.

Source: Xinhua
