News / Sport

Young Russian skater thrills experts and netizens

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominated on her Olympic debut in Beijing with a flawless figure skating short program in the team event.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0

Sunday's figure skating events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have impressed audiences with their artistic elegance.

Russian athlete Kamila Valieva is definitely a shining star.

The 15-year-old dominated on her Olympic debut in Beijing with a flawless figure skating short program in the team event representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Landing a triple axel cleanly, Valieva scored 90.18 in the women's short program, some 15 points higher than the second-place Japanese skater Wakaba Higuchi.

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Kamila Valieva competes in the women's single skating short program of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

    AFP


  • AFP


  • AFP


  • AFP


  • AFP

Her performance has thrilled and amazed both experts and enthusiastic netizens worldwide.

Chinese sports commentator Chen Ying spoke highly of Valieva's perfect jumps, spins and postures on ice. She said that the skater, who can easily complete four revolutions, is also the favorite for the gold medal of the women's singles at the Olympics.

The performance has made Valieva the fourth woman to land a triple axel in Olympic history, following Midori Ito (1992), Mao Asada (2010) and Mirai Nagasu (2018).

Netizens also said on Twitter that the genius teen will continue to make remarkable history for the sport.

Despite her age, Valieva has already won numerous titles. She is the 2022 European champion, the 2022 Russian national champion, the 2021 Rostelecom Cup champion and the 2021 Skate Canada International champion.

She is the first female skater to break the 170 and 180-point thresholds in the free skate, the 90-point threshold in the short program, and the 260 and 270-point thresholds in total scores.

With diverse training in gymnastics, ballet and figure skating from her childhood, the skater has also developed a big fan base in China. Many Chinese fans intimately nickname her as "K bao," which literally means Baby K.

Without a doubt, Valieva's beauty and amiable sweet smile will attract global advertisers after the Olympics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     