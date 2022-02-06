News / Sport

China beat S. Korea in AFC Women's Asian Cup final

China rallied back from 0-2 down to beat South Korea 3-2 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
China rallied back from 0-2 down to beat South Korea 3-2 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Xiao Yuyi scored on Wang Shanshan's through ball in the 93rd minute to complete the incredible comeback for China, who lifted the trophy for the ninth time.

South Korea beat the Philippines 2-0 in the semifinals before China shocked two-time defending champion Japan in penalty shootout to clinch a final berth.

Despite an inferior head-to-head record against China, South Korea took the upper hand in the 27th minute as Choe Yu-ri slotted home Lee Geum-min's pass from the center of the box.

Ji So-Yun converted the penalty in the stoppage time of the first half to make it 2-0 for South Korea after Yao Lingwei's handball in the box was confirmed by the VAR.

After the restart, China replaced star striker Wang Shuang with Zhang Linyan, who level the game 2-2 in the 72nd minute with a header four minutes after Tang Jiali's penalty cut the deficit to 1-2.

South Korea was close to kill the match in the 91st minute but Son Hwa-yeon's shot from very close range was saved by Chinese keeper Zhu Yu. It was the Chinese side that scored the winner two minutes later thanks to Xiao's goal.

Earlier on Sunday, Vietnam beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their playoff tie to secure a berth in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

