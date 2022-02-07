News / Sport

'Oh my god!' Relieved Eileen Gu makes final on Beijing 2022 debut

AFP
  12:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Chinese freestyle skier Gu Ailing, one of the faces of the Beijing Winter Olympics, fluffed her second run but still qualified for the final of the big air competition on Monday.
AFP
  12:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
'Oh my god!' Relieved Eileen Gu makes final on Beijing 2022 debut
AFP

China's Gu Ailing competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 7.

Californian-born Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, one of the faces of the Beijing Winter Olympics, fluffed her second run but still qualified for the final of the big air competition on Monday.

The 18-year-old, who has captivated China since switching allegiance from the United States in 2019, became disorientated in the air in her second run and one of her skis fell off as she came down in a tangle.

She briefly put her hands on her head, then scowled good-naturedly when her low score of 24.50 came through, followed by a shrug and a smile.

But it did not matter in the end, with 89.00 in her first run and 72.25 in her third and final effort enough to get her into Tuesday's final in fifth place – and a chance of Games gold on her Olympic debut.

"Oh my god!" exclaimed a relieved Gu, after holding her nerve to nail her third run at the Big Air Shougang, where enormous industrial cooling towers provide a stunning backdrop.

"See you in the finals."

Megan Oldham of Canada topped the qualifying rankings.

Gu, who has a Chinese mother and an American father, has earned a huge following in China and expectations of the teenager are sky-high.

She could walk away with three Olympic medals.

As well as Big Air, she is competing in the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     