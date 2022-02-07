News / Sport

Japanese snowboarder has surgery after Beijing crash

AFP
  13:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Rina Yoshika vowed to "get back on the snow" after undergoing surgery following a crash in training at the Beijing Olympics that left her with a spinal injury.
AFP
  13:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika vowed to "get back on the snow" after undergoing surgery following a horror crash in training at the Beijing Olympics that left her with a spinal injury and torpedoed her Games.

Yoshika crash-landed coming off a jump on the slopestyle course last week and was taken away in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram on Monday saying "the surgery is over safely" and vowed to get back on her board when she recovers.

Japanese snowboarder has surgery after Beijing crash
Instagram

Rina Yoshika's latest Instagram post

"I remember this crash, and I'm very scared, but I don't want to end up like this so I'm going to focus on my treatment and try to get back on the snow as soon as possible," she wrote.

Yoshika said she was unable to sit up in bed after the crash and that it "may take some time" before she can move freely.

She said she was "disappointed" not to be able to compete in slopestyle and Big Air at the Games.

"I still think about many things and sometimes cry, but I will gradually change my mind and think about what's next," she wrote.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     