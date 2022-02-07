News / Sport

Teenage figure skater first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

AFP
  13:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Russian star Kamila Valieva made figure skating history on Monday, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics – and not content with one, she landed two.
AFP
  13:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0

The 15-year-old landed the quadruple jumps – when a skater rotates four times in the air – as she once again demolished the competition in the freestyle program team event in Beijing.

Teenage figure skater first woman to land quad jump at Olympics
AFP

Russia's Kamila Valieva competes in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 7.

Despite finishing 30 points ahead of second-placed Kaori Sakamoto, Valieva looked distraught at the end of her performance – she had fallen attempting a third quad jump.

She is part of a team trained by coach Eteri Tutberidze expected to take the podium in the women's individual event in Beijing, and Valieva is favorite for gold.

All three skaters have comfortably landed quad jumps in competition before – but it has never been done at an Olympics.

A quad jump has been attempted at the Games before, according to the Olympics news site – Surya Bonaly tried it in 1992 but it was considered not fully rotated on landing and so was downgraded.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
