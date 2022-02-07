News / Sport

Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle, China's Su Yiming takes historic silver at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  14:04 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
China's Su Yiming made a breakthrough in China's Winter Olympic history when he took a silver in men's snowboard slopestyle while Max Parrot of Canada bagged the gold on Monday.
AFP

Winner Canada's Max Parrot (C) poses with second-placed China's Su Yiming (L) and third-placed Canada's Mark McMorris after the snowboard men's slopestyle final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 7.

China's Su Yiming made a breakthrough in China's Winter Olympic history when he took a silver in men's snowboard slopestyle while Max Parrot of Canada bagged the gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday.

PyeongChang Olympic silver medalist Parrot secured the victory with 90.96 points in the second run.

AFP

Canada's Max Parrot competes in the snowboard men's slopestyle final run.

Su, 17, scored the medal-winning 88.70 points in his second of three runs, becoming the first Chinese male snowboarder to step on the Winter Olympics slopestyle podium.

Xinhua

China's Su Yiming competes in the snowboard men's slopestyle final run.

As the World Cup Big Air winner, Su was the first rider ever to land an 1800 both ways in a FIS competition.

Mark McMorris, also from Canada finished with 88.53 in his best score to grab the bronze.

