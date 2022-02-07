Wust wins women's 1,500m speed skating gold in Olympic record time at Beijing 2022

Speed skating legend Ireen Wust from the Netherlands took gold in the women's 1,500m competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics here on Monday.

The most decorated Dutch Olympian clocked a winning time of one minute and 53.28 seconds, lowering the previous Olympic record of 1:53.51 set by her compatriot Jorien ter Mors at Sochi 2014.

World record holder Miho Takagi from Japan bagged the silver medal in 1:53.72, while Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands finished third in 1:54.82.