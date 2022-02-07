News / Sport

World Cup leader Hector wins women's Alpine skiing GS gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Sara Hector won Sweden's first gold in 30 years in Alpine skiing women's giant slalom at Beijing 2022 here on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0

Sara Hector won Sweden's first gold in 30 years in Alpine skiing women's giant slalom at Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

Hector, the current leader in the event in the World Cup standings, finished first with 57.56 seconds in the first run, where defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States fell and was disqualified.

The 29-year-old Swede ranked eighth in her second run with 58.13 seconds to lead overall with one minute and 55.69 seconds.

Italy's Federica Brignone took silver 0.28 seconds behind, and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami claimed the bronze 0.72 seconds adrift of the leader.

"I really tried to push it and to give it all I've got. It's just amazing," said Hector, adding that it was a long day to absorb after two challenging runs.

Before the first run, the Swedish skier was so nervous that she vomited before setting off. Her coach Per Jonsson thought it was understandable before a major event like the Olympics.

"Everyone is nervous on these days. It's the day when you want to do everything right," said Jonsson. "She did it and that's amazing."

Chinese skiers Kong Fanying and Ni Yueming ranked 40th and 44th respectively, the best performances China has had since Vancouver 2010.

"I was burning at the finish," said Kong. "It was an exhausting race, as the surface was carved by skiers ahead of me," said the two-time Olympian, adding that she was glad that she did her best in front of local spectators.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     