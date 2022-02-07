World Cup leader Hector wins women's Alpine skiing GS gold at Beijing 2022

Sara Hector won Sweden's first gold in 30 years in Alpine skiing women's giant slalom at Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

Hector, the current leader in the event in the World Cup standings, finished first with 57.56 seconds in the first run, where defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States fell and was disqualified.

The 29-year-old Swede ranked eighth in her second run with 58.13 seconds to lead overall with one minute and 55.69 seconds.

Italy's Federica Brignone took silver 0.28 seconds behind, and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami claimed the bronze 0.72 seconds adrift of the leader.

"I really tried to push it and to give it all I've got. It's just amazing," said Hector, adding that it was a long day to absorb after two challenging runs.

Before the first run, the Swedish skier was so nervous that she vomited before setting off. Her coach Per Jonsson thought it was understandable before a major event like the Olympics.

"Everyone is nervous on these days. It's the day when you want to do everything right," said Jonsson. "She did it and that's amazing."

Chinese skiers Kong Fanying and Ni Yueming ranked 40th and 44th respectively, the best performances China has had since Vancouver 2010.

"I was burning at the finish," said Kong. "It was an exhausting race, as the surface was carved by skiers ahead of me," said the two-time Olympian, adding that she was glad that she did her best in front of local spectators.