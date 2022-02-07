News / Sport

Slovenia grabs ski jumping mixed team gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

Slovenia claimed the ski jumping mixed team gold medal in the event's Olympic debut at the Beijing 2022 on Monday.

Slovenian quartet of Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc, Ursa Bogataj and Peter Prevc totaled 1001.5 points, 111.2 points more than the runner-up Russian Olympic Committee, while Canada scored 844.6 points to grab the bronze.

Bogataj won her second gold at the National Ski Jumping Center after the women's normal hill individual, where Kriznar claimed the bronze.

Japan was placed fourth, 8.3 points behind Canada.

Both Norway and Austria were dealt a blow by the absence of PyeongChang 2018 gold medalist Maren Lundby and this season's World Cup leader Marita Kramer respectively.

Chinese ski jumpers Dong Bing, Song Qiwu, Peng Qingyue and Zhao Jiawen crashed out from the first round with a 10th-best 229.8 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
