Chinese women's ice hockey team on brink of elimination following Sweden defeat at Beijing 2022

China's women's ice hockey team was in jeopardy of elimination after losing 2-1 to Sweden in Group B at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday.

After the match, China stands third in the group with five points, which means either Sweden or Denmark win in the regular time on Tuesday, China will crash out of the home Olympics.

Right from the opening puck drop, China offered waves of offense, and forward Kang Mulan opened the scoring at 5:16 in the first period.

The Swedes strengthened their attack in the second, and forward Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz scored her first goal at Beijing 2022 through a penalty shot to equalize at 25:14, before her teammate Josefin Bouveng also scored just one minute later.

"I thought we got a little bit loose there with a couple minutes surrounding the penalty shot and power play, and they are able to get too quick goals," China's head coach Brain Idalski said.

Although the loss might cost China's chance to advance into the quarterfinals, coach Idalski praised his girls for their devotion.

"I thought the third period we played really well. We have some really good chances. But we are too tired and unable to finish. I am super proud of their effort," he said.

China captain Yu Baiwu attributed the defeat to a young squad that struggled to recover after being stunned by two quick goals by Sweden.

"We want to play well in every second of the game, and no matter who we face, we will never give up," Yu said.

China defeated Denmark 3-1 and Japan 2-1, but lost to the Czech Republic in previous preliminary rounds. Sweden, ranked ninth in world standings, lost to Japan and the Czech Republic before Monday's game.