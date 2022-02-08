American Chen sets short program world record

American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 points in the short program of the men's singles with a stunning skate at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

AFP

The world champion's performance at the Capital Indoor Stadium eclipsed the previous mark of 111.82 by Japan's Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, which was set at the Four Continents tournament in 2020.

Chen finished top of the short program ahead of Japan's Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90).

The 22-year-old Chen is bidding to erase the heartbreak of his 2018 Olympics at Pyeongchang, where an error-strewn short program saw him miss out on an individual medal.

Chen has already won a team silver with the United States in Beijing.