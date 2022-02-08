News / Sport

American Chen sets short program world record

American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 points in the short program of the men's singles with a stunning skate at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.
AFP

USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 8.

American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 points in the short program of the men's singles with a stunning skate at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

The world champion's performance at the Capital Indoor Stadium eclipsed the previous mark of 111.82 by Japan's Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, which was set at the Four Continents tournament in 2020.

Chen finished top of the short program ahead of Japan's Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90).

The 22-year-old Chen is bidding to erase the heartbreak of his 2018 Olympics at Pyeongchang, where an error-strewn short program saw him miss out on an individual medal.

Chen has already won a team silver with the United States in Beijing.

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 8.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
