Tearful Jin enjoys more at second Olympics

Xinhua
  2022-02-08
China's two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang finished his routine in men's single skating short program in figure skating at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  2022-02-08

Immersing in the thunderous cheers around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China's two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang, raised his head with tears in his eyes.

"When I was spinning in the air, I felt like being held by the audiences of my hometown," said Jin after finishing his routine in men's single skating short program in figure skating at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.

"I felt that I was shouldering too much expectation in 2018, but now I am being more self-aware of how far I can go," he added.

Jin delivered a good opening with a combination of quad Lutz and triple toeloop, which reaped 90.98 points to qualify for the final. A tumble on the flying camel spin and triple Axel left him 11th on the rankings.

"It was an incredible experience performing the quad toeloop in the venue," said Jin who felt empowered hearing applause and cheers from the audience.

By the end of his routine, he felt relieved. "All my feelings, bitter and sweet, burst out when I finished the routine," added Jin, who finished fourth in the men's singles figure skating at PyeongChang 2018.

Over the past four years, he has been devoted to training himself into a more strong-minded person who can be more concentrated whenever he's on the ice.

Compared to the younger self at PyeongChang 2018, who also cried after his program, the 24-year-old Jin is getting more confident.

"I have been training my focus on the ice so that I could feel more relaxed at the Winter Games," added Jin.

Looking ahead to the men's singles free skating on Thursday, Jin said that a stable performance will be good enough.

Tearful Jin enjoys more at second Olympics
Xinhua

Jin Boyang competes in men's single skating short program in figure skating at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
