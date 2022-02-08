ISU upholds its decision in short-track speed skating

China's Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the 1,000-meter short-track speed skating after Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu was disqualified for incurring two penalties in the same race.

Xinhua

The International Skating Union upheld its decisions in yesterday's 1,000-meter short-track speed skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games despite protests from South Korea and Hungary, it announced today in an online statement.

China's Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the 1,000-meter short-track speed skating as a result of Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu, who crossed the finish line first, being disqualified for incurring two penalties in the same race. World record holder Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea was disqualified in an earlier semifinal race.

ISU ruled that Hwang committed an "illegal late pass causing contact," and Liu was "in the straight lane change from inside to out causing contact" and delivered an "arm block at the finish."

The ISU short-track speed skating chief referee pointed out that Liu was making a pass on the straight but did not manage to level in time with Ren, and therefore did not have priority to enter the corner. In reference to Liu's second penalty, the chief referee pointed out that his arm block at the finish was his second one and had to be called.

ISU emphasized the chief referee reviewed the incident once more with the video referee and stands by his final decisions.