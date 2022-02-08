News / Sport

ISU upholds its decision in short-track speed skating

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Shao Zhuang
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-02-08       0
China's Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the 1,000-meter short-track speed skating after Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu was disqualified for incurring two penalties in the same race.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Shao Zhuang
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-02-08       0
ISU upholds its decision in short-track speed skating
Xinhua

Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu (left) competes with Ren Ziwei of China during the 1,000-meter short-track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games yesterday.

The International Skating Union upheld its decisions in yesterday's 1,000-meter short-track speed skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games despite protests from South Korea and Hungary, it announced today in an online statement.

China's Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the 1,000-meter short-track speed skating as a result of Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu, who crossed the finish line first, being disqualified for incurring two penalties in the same race. World record holder Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea was disqualified in an earlier semifinal race.

ISU ruled that Hwang committed an "illegal late pass causing contact," and Liu was "in the straight lane change from inside to out causing contact" and delivered an "arm block at the finish."

The ISU short-track speed skating chief referee pointed out that Liu was making a pass on the straight but did not manage to level in time with Ren, and therefore did not have priority to enter the corner. In reference to Liu's second penalty, the chief referee pointed out that his arm block at the finish was his second one and had to be called.

ISU emphasized the chief referee reviewed the incident once more with the video referee and stands by his final decisions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     