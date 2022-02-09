News / Sport

Pole Kwiatkowski "feels magic" at Winter Olympics in Beijing

Polish snowboarder Oskar Kwiatkowski said the Beijing Winter Olympics are really special for him as he can feel the "Olympic magic" for the first time.
In an exclusive online interview with Xinhua, the 25-year-old said he felt like he was in paradise on the slopes.

"It's frosty weather. The snow is very grippy. It's easy to ride. You don't have to think that your snowboard will suddenly fall off, but you can get the most out of the conditions," he said.

Kwiatkowski, who finished seventh in parallel giant slalom on Tuesday, was also impressed by the organization of the Games.

"Everything is perfectly organized. The objects are impressive. It's not just about our route, but about everything we see around. Snowboard cross, ski-cross, slope style and so on. The Chinese approached the organization of the event very professionally," the athlete added.

"It's my second Olympic Games here but the first time I can feel the magic of the Winter Games. Four years ago I didn't have a chance to feel that," he said, explaining that he could not live in the Olympic Village in PyeongChang.

"I'd been to China twice. There is a good climate for Europeans at the Games. During previous visits, I felt that I was in a different culture and a distant country. At the Winter Olympics everything is organized so that athletes from all over the world would feel their best," Kwiatkowski noted.

On the safety rules during his time in Beijing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he "stays calm."

"Of course I wear a mask and I remember about different rules. I don't want to put other athletes at risk. I don't regret that we can't leave our zone. Someday I will go to China as a tourist but now I'm focused on sports goals," he said.

