Germany's Geiger wins individual Gundersen normal hill gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

  21:19 UTC+8, 2022-02-09
Vinzenz Geiger from Germany claimed the gold medal in the Nordic combined individual Gundersen normal hill at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Wednesday.
Despite ranking 11th with 111.4 points in the ski jumping section, meaning a 1:26 backlog on the leader Ryota Yamamoto from Japan, Geiger skied strong in the 10km cross-country race to finish first in 25 minutes and 7.7 seconds.

Joergen Graabak from Norway was placed second, 0.8 seconds behind Geiger. Austria's Lukas Greiderer bagged the bronze, 6.6 seconds adrift of the leader.

