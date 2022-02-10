Chinese rookies lose to Sweden in Olympic men's team curling

China lost to traditional powerhouse Sweden 6-4 in the first session of the men's team curling at Beijing 2022 in the National Aquatics Center on Wednesday evening.

Xinhua

China lost to traditional powerhouse Sweden 6-4 in the first session of the men's team curling at Beijing 2022 in the National Aquatics Center on Wednesday evening.

The Swedish team, skipped by Niklas Edin, has won three consecutive world titles, and the third Oskar Eriksson just won a bronze medal for the mixed doubles the day before, while the Chinese curlers, skipped by Ma Xiuyue, are competing in their first Olympics.

Sweden opened the game with hammer, but Edin blanked the first two ends in order to keep the last stone advantage.

Facing China's sound defense, Sweden just scored a single point in the following end, but stole two for a 3-0 lead after the fourth end.

China scored in each of the following two ends to trail by 3-2, but a miss in the seventh end cost them another two points.

Despite the Chinese curlers' efforts to catch up, Sweden blanked the ninth 5-4 and sealed the win 6-4 with hammer.

On the same day, Brad Gushue, the gold medalist in Turin 2006 who missed the open draw for seven, spearheaded an experience Canadian team to override Denmark 10-5.

With a 7-5 lead after the seventh end, a splendid double takeout by Gushue won Canada three points in the eighth end, forcing the overwhelmed Denmark to concede.

In other matches of the day, defending champion the United States edged the Russian Olympic Committee 6-5 with an extra end, and Norway beat PyeongChang 2018 bronze medalist Switzerland 7-4.