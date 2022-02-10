News / Sport

American Kim defends women's snowboard halfpipe title at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
Reigning champion Chloe Kim of the United States successfully defended the title of the women's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Thursday.
Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
American Kim defends women's snowboard halfpipe title at Beijing 2022
AFP

Chloe Kim of the United States reacts during the women's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Thursday.

Reigning champion Chloe Kim of the United States successfully defended the title of the women's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Thursday.

An almost-perfect 94.00-point performance in the first run was good enough for Kim to win the gold medal though she failed in the following two runs.

Queralt Castellet of Spain scored 90.25 points to win the silver medal while Japan's Sena Tomita took the bronze, 88.25 points.

China's Cai Xuetong finished fourth with 81.25 points.

American Kim defends women's snowboard halfpipe title at Beijing 2022
Xinhua

China's Cai Xuetong finishes fourth with 81.25 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     