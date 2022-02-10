So far so good for China's Olympians at Beijing 2022, says delegation official

News / Sport

Chinese athletes' performances at the ongoing Winter Olympics have met expectations so far, secretary-general of the country's Olympic delegation told Xinhua on Thursday.

"Chinese athletes have done a good job in the past five days by winning three gold and two silver medals," said Ni Huizhong.

Ren Ziwei led Chinese short-track speed skaters to victory in the 2,000m mixed team relay before claiming the gold in men's 1,000m. Teenage ski sensation Gu Ailing won a thrilling gold for China on her Games debut. Chinese athletes also made appearances for the first time in some events including luge and Alpine skiing.

Ni hailed them as "historical breakthroughs" for Chinese winter sports.

Despite a good start to Beijing 2022, Ni warned against complacency, saying that China lags far behind the world's leading athletes in many of the 109 competition events.

"We are happy to see that the Chinese athletes have shown their resilience, confidence, and never-give-up spirit at the Games," said Ni.

"We will continue to display sportsmanship and fight hard in following events."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
