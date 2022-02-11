News / Sport

China loses to US in Olympic men's ice hockey debut

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0
China played its first ever men's ice hockey game in the Winter Olympics where it lost 8-0 to the United States on Thursday.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0
China loses to US in Olympic men's ice hockey debut
Xinhua

China and US compete in men's ice hockey game in the Winter Olympics in Beijing yesterday.

China played its first ever men's ice hockey game in the Winter Olympics where it lost 8-0 to the United States on Thursday.

China offered waves of offense before American forward Brendan Brisson scored the first goal at 10:38.

The US, fourth in world rankings, dominated the remaining time of the game and scored seven more goals.

"It's an honor to wear the Team China jersey. I think we can play even better, I think that there's room for growth. If we can just keep growing, keep learning, we'll see that a miracle can happen," said Chinese goalkeeper Shimisi Jieruimi.

Other action saw 30-year-old Sakari Manninen scored three goals to help Finland beat Slovakia 6-2.

Finland scored four goals after Slovakia's forward Juraj Slafkovsky put the puck into the net at 5:33.

Slafkovsky scored his second goal in the 32nd minute, but Finland scored twice in the third period to seal the victory.

"We had really good offence today. Six goals, we have to be happy with that," Manninen said. "We had some chances and scored on them, we had a good goalie and good penalty kill, but we also have things to improve."

Elsewhere, Sweden edged past Latvia 3-2, while Canada defeated Germany 5-1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     