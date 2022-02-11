News / Sport

Russian skater Valieva tests positive for banned drug

  13:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-11
The IOC is appealing against Russia's decision to allow her to continue competing at Beijing 2022.
Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 11 prior to the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, Games testers confirmed on Friday, and the IOC is now appealing against Russia's decision to allow her to continue competing in Beijing.

The case will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before February 15, when the 15-year-old is scheduled to take part in the individual event at the Olympics, the International Testing Agency said in a statement.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo.

It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

The ITA said Valieva submitted a sample during the Russian championships on December 25, but the positive test was not confirmed by an internationally accredited laboratory until February 8.

By that time she had already taken part in the team skating competition at the Beijing Games and helped Russia win after becoming the first woman in history to produce a quadruple jump at an Olympics.

Once the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) received the result, it provisionally suspended the teenager, a decision which would have ruled her out of the rest of the Olympics.

Valieva successfully challenged that decision and the ban was lifted on February 9. She was seen training in the Chinese capital on Friday.

Now the International Olympic Committee says it will challenge the decision to lift her suspension.

"Under the World Anti-Doping Code, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Skating Union (ISU), RUSADA and the IOC have a right to appeal the decision to lift the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The IOC will exercise its right to appeal," the ITA said in a statement.

Source: AFP
