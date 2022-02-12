Grotheer wins men's skeleton gold at Beijing 2022

Yan Wengang of China won the bronze in 4:01.77, which is the first medal Chinese sliders ever won at Winter Olympics.

Germany's momentum of winning gold at Yanqing National Sliding Center went unchecked on Friday when its sliders completed a one-two finish in the men's skeleton at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Following German sliders sweeping four golds in the luge competitions, Christopher Grotheer clocked a winning combined time of four minutes and 01.01 second over four runs to win the men's skeleton gold.

Grotheer changed to a safer set-up on his sled for his final gold medal run.

"It wasn't so easy because if you make a mistake in the upper part the time is away," he said.

"I changed my set-up for the sled a little bit, to a safer set-up in the second run today. The run wasn't so good as the other runs but it was OK," he added.

His German compatriot Axel Jungk finished second with 0.66 seconds behind.

Yan Wengang of China won the bronze in 4:01.77, which is the first medal Chinese sliders ever won at Winter Olympics. Sochi 2014 champion Alexander Tretiakov of the Russian Olympic Committee finished fourth in 4:01.99.