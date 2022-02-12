World Olympians shine with Beijing memories

With the Games underway, athletes have given the thumbs up to the food at Olympic Village and facilities on show.

Stir-fried broccoli, Kung Pao chicken, dumplings and free snacks – These are all in a viral video posted by US snowboarder Tessa Maud on social media, documenting her dinner at an Olympic Village for Beijing 2022.

"I love the onions and the peanuts, and the chili is literally amazing," lauded the 18-year-old Olympian in the vlog.

It is not only the food but also volunteers in Beijing that impressed Maud. Just days ago after the opening ceremony of the Winter Games, Maud shared a clip in which a volunteer greeted her saying "Welcome to China" during the parade.

"I kept watching that video again and again, and I was just crying because it was the cutest thing ever in my life," narrated Maud, "and that guy who said 'welcome to China' literally makes me tear up every time because they are so nice. All the volunteers are so sweet."

Likewise, German snowboarder Leon Vockensperger recalled the warmth from the welcoming volunteers on the event, having captioned in his video "I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life."

"Supermarkets, souvenir stores, there's a Pizza Hut, there's a KFC. There's a bank, a big gym, a lot of things to do – things to keep you occupied," said Danish speed skater Viktor Hald Thorup about the athletes' village in Beijing.

"I'm so fortunate that I managed to qualify for the Winter Olympics and the athletes' village a big plus to me," the Dane noted of his second Olympics.

Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda Ipcioglu said he was fascinated by the National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou.

"When I first saw the ramp, I didn't know how to put it into words, but I thought it was magnificent," Ipcioglu commented.

As for Oskar Kwiatkowski, a Polish snowboarder, Beijing 2022 is projected as "Olympic magic".

"It's frosty weather. The snow is very grippy. It's easy to ride. You don't have to think that your snowboard will suddenly fall off, but you can get the most out of the conditions," he said.

"Everything is perfectly organized. The objects are impressive. It's not just about our route, but about everything we see around. Snowboard cross, ski-cross, slope style and so on. The Chinese approached the organization of the event very professionally," the athlete added.