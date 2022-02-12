News / Sport

World Olympians shine with Beijing memories

Xinhua
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0
With the Games underway, athletes have given the thumbs up to the food at Olympic Village and facilities on show.
Xinhua
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0

Stir-fried broccoli, Kung Pao chicken, dumplings and free snacks – These are all in a viral video posted by US snowboarder Tessa Maud on social media, documenting her dinner at an Olympic Village for Beijing 2022.

"I love the onions and the peanuts, and the chili is literally amazing," lauded the 18-year-old Olympian in the vlog.

It is not only the food but also volunteers in Beijing that impressed Maud. Just days ago after the opening ceremony of the Winter Games, Maud shared a clip in which a volunteer greeted her saying "Welcome to China" during the parade.

"I kept watching that video again and again, and I was just crying because it was the cutest thing ever in my life," narrated Maud, "and that guy who said 'welcome to China' literally makes me tear up every time because they are so nice. All the volunteers are so sweet."

Likewise, German snowboarder Leon Vockensperger recalled the warmth from the welcoming volunteers on the event, having captioned in his video "I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life."

"Supermarkets, souvenir stores, there's a Pizza Hut, there's a KFC. There's a bank, a big gym, a lot of things to do – things to keep you occupied," said Danish speed skater Viktor Hald Thorup about the athletes' village in Beijing.

"I'm so fortunate that I managed to qualify for the Winter Olympics and the athletes' village a big plus to me," the Dane noted of his second Olympics.

With the Games underway, athletes have given the thumbs up to the facilities on show.

Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda Ipcioglu said he was fascinated by the National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou.

"When I first saw the ramp, I didn't know how to put it into words, but I thought it was magnificent," Ipcioglu commented.

As for Oskar Kwiatkowski, a Polish snowboarder, Beijing 2022 is projected as "Olympic magic".

"It's frosty weather. The snow is very grippy. It's easy to ride. You don't have to think that your snowboard will suddenly fall off, but you can get the most out of the conditions," he said.

"Everything is perfectly organized. The objects are impressive. It's not just about our route, but about everything we see around. Snowboard cross, ski-cross, slope style and so on. The Chinese approached the organization of the event very professionally," the athlete added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     