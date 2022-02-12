News / Sport

Norway's Boe takes men's 7.5km sprint biathlon gold at Beijing 2022

  19:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0
Johannes Thingnes Boe awarded Norway another gold medal in the men's 10km sprint biathlon in 24 minutes and 0.4 seconds at Beijing 2022 on Saturday.

This is the second gold for the 28-year-old, who also won the mixed relay 4x6km with his Norwegian teammates on February 5, before taking bronze in the men's 20km individual on February 8.

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet, winner of the 20km race, finished second with one miss in prone, 25.5 seconds back.

Johannes Thingnes' brother Tarjei Boe won the bronze medal, 38.9 seconds behind the winner.

They will also vie for the men's 15km mass start title on February 18.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
