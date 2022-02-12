ROC wins women's cross-country skiing 4x5km relay at Beijing 2022

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the women's cross-country skiing 4x5km relay after Veronika Stepanova made a storming run in the final at Beijing 2022 on Saturday.

Clocking 53 minutes and 41 seconds, the ROC won its second gold medal in cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022, after Alexander Bolshunov won the men's skiathlon on February 6.

Germany got a silver 18.2 seconds behind, while Sweden beat Finland and Norway in the sprint finish to seize the bronze in 54:01.7.

At 21 years and 39 days, Stepanova becomes the second youngest medalist in the women's relay event, after Hilkka Riihivuori-Kuntola from Finland at 19 years and 49 days in 1972.

"It is a special day. It was really tough because we have a win in the World Cup, and a lot of people know we can win, so they say, 'You must win, you must win.' So I'm like, 'OK, we need a good result,' and I do what I can do," said Stepanova.

China achieved its best ever record in 10th place in 57:49.7.