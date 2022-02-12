News / Sport

China scores two historic goals in 3-2 defeat to Germany in Olympic men's ice hockey

  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0
Chinese men's ice hockey team scored two historic goals in its second game of the Beijing Winter Olympics, but still lost 3-2 to world No. 5 Germany on Saturday.
The Germans scored two goals in the first period, and widened the lead to 3-0 at 24:41.

China's forward Fu Shuai put the puck into the net in the last minute of the second period, the first ever goal for China's men's ice hockey team in the Olympic history, and then forward Wang Taile scored again in the 49th minute.

"I think it means a lot for China, the Chinese ice hockey team and the players," head coach of China Ivano Zanatta said of the two goals.

"We had a lot of chances, and my boys played very hard," he added.

"It's pretty crazy, and the whole team' efforts make it happen. It's a huge honor to score and I'll remember it for a long time. I think there are a lot of positives we take from tonight," Fu said.

