Norway's Lindvik wins ski jumping men's large hill individual gold at Beijing 2022

  21:58 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0
Norwegian ski jumper Marius Lindvik clinched the men's large hill individual gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.
  21:58 UTC+8, 2022-02-12       0

Lindvik jumped at 140 meters with a match-leading 151.3 points in the final round and collected a total of 296.1 points in two jumps for the gold.

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, who won the normal hill individual title on February 6, took the silver in large hill individual with 292.8 points, 3.3 points behind Lindvik.

This season's World Cup leader Karl Geiger of Germany collected 281.3 points from two jumps to win the bronze.

Kamil Stoch of Poland, the defending champion in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, placed fourth with 277.2 points.

