Women's freeski slopestyle qualification called off due to poor weather conditions

The women's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022, originally scheduled to start at 10:00, has been called off for Sunday due to heavy snow and poor visibility.

The women's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022, originally scheduled to start at 10:00, has been called off for Sunday due to heavy snow and poor visibility.

The starting time of the first qualification run had been first pushed off to 12:00 before it was called off, according to Beijing 2022 official website.

More details of an updated program will be confirmed in the coming hours, according to Beijing 2022 organizers.

China's prodigy Gu Ailing, who claimed a historic gold in the women's freeski big air, will compete in the freeski slopestyle.