Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Jamaican alpine skier Benjamin Alexander has posted on social media a special painting in the gift bag he received from the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The painting "Dream of Short Track Speed Skating" was created by Hou Jiaqi, a primary school student in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Benjamin sent a message to the e-mail address on the back of the painting to express his thanks, and Hou replied in a short video, mentioning winter sports is really popular in Changchun in Jilin.

As a member of their school's short track speed skating team, Hou is training hard in the video.

Another athlete, Australian mogul skier Britteny Cox, talked about the drawing she received at a press conference on January 31. The child painted a female skier standing on the mountain and holding her skis.

"I think for me, one of my values and passions as an athlete is to inspire young people," she said.

It was so heart-warming so she has put the picture up on a wall.

Meanwhile, more and more athletes have posted their paintings online.

All the 7,500 paintings have been selected from 43,000 works since September 1, 2021. They have the theme of Olympic values "Excellence, Respect and Friendship" and Paralympic values "Determination, Equality, Inspiration and Courage."



Elements of Winter Olympics commonly used in these paintings include popular mascot Bing Dwen Dwen as well as skiing and skating.

Typical Chinese elements such as dragon and the Great Wall can also be found.

These special Chinese New Year presents were drawn by teenagers across the country. Every head of delegation, athlete and team official has received gift bags.

Besides paintings, the gift backpack includes a pin, a doll of Bing Dwen Dwen, a smart phone, a Bluetooth headset, a specially made necklace and decorations for Chinese New Year.

Among all the 43,000 pictures, 2,022 paintings themed "I'm Possible" were also solicited during the three months.

They were created by children with disabilities to show the optimistic and brave spirit of Paralympics athletes and encourage them to achieve their full potential.

Many netizens are deeply impressed by this kind of "Chinese romanticism."

"It's romantic," a netizen commented on the picture for Britteny Cox. "Two strangers from different cultures can know each other through the small painting. A meaningful gift is sent to the one who knows how to cherish it."