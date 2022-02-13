News / Sport

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  15:14 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0
Jamaican alpine skier Benjamin Alexander has posted on social media a special painting in the gift bag he received from the Beijing Organizing Committee.
Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  15:14 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0

Jamaican alpine skier Benjamin Alexander has posted on social media a special painting in the gift bag he received from the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The painting "Dream of Short Track Speed Skating" was created by Hou Jiaqi, a primary school student in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Benjamin showcases the painting by Hou Jiaqi in a short video.

Benjamin sent a message to the e-mail address on the back of the painting to express his thanks, and Hou replied in a short video, mentioning winter sports is really popular in Changchun in Jilin.

As a member of their school's short track speed skating team, Hou is training hard in the video.

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Another athlete, Australian mogul skier Britteny Cox, talked about the drawing she received at a press conference on January 31. The child painted a female skier standing on the mountain and holding her skis.

"I think for me, one of my values and passions as an athlete is to inspire young people," she said.

It was so heart-warming so she has put the picture up on a wall.

Meanwhile, more and more athletes have posted their paintings online.

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Paintings by students

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Chinese snowboarder Cai Xuetong posts the painting she received on Weibo.

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

Czechic ice dancer Natálie Taschlerová posts her thanks on social media.

All the 7,500 paintings have been selected from 43,000 works since September 1, 2021. They have the theme of Olympic values "Excellence, Respect and Friendship" and Paralympic values "Determination, Equality, Inspiration and Courage."

Elements of Winter Olympics commonly used in these paintings include popular mascot Bing Dwen Dwen as well as skiing and skating.

Typical Chinese elements such as dragon and the Great Wall can also be found.

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

These special Chinese New Year presents were drawn by teenagers across the country. Every head of delegation, athlete and team official has received gift bags.

Besides paintings, the gift backpack includes a pin, a doll of Bing Dwen Dwen, a smart phone, a Bluetooth headset, a specially made necklace and decorations for Chinese New Year.

Among all the 43,000 pictures, 2,022 paintings themed "I'm Possible" were also solicited during the three months.

Athletes showcase gifts of children's paintings

A picture drawn for Paralympic athletes.

They were created by children with disabilities to show the optimistic and brave spirit of Paralympics athletes and encourage them to achieve their full potential.

Many netizens are deeply impressed by this kind of "Chinese romanticism."

"It's romantic," a netizen commented on the picture for Britteny Cox. "Two strangers from different cultures can know each other through the small painting. A meaningful gift is sent to the one who knows how to cherish it."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     