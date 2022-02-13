News / Sport

Olympic slalom champion Vlhova to miss rest of Beijing Games

AFP
  15:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0
Slovakia's newly crowned Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova will skip the downhill and alpine combined at the Beijing Games after picking up an ankle injury.
AFP
  15:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0
Olympic slalom champion Vlhova to miss rest of Beijing Games
AFP

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes in the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on February 9.

Slovakia's newly crowned Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova will skip the downhill and alpine combined at the Beijing Games after picking up an ankle injury, it was confirmed Sunday.

Vlhova's brother Boris Vlha told AFP that the 26-year-old had opted to rest her left ankle and "prepare for the remainder of the season".

Vlhova is current world silver medallist in the combined and would have been one of the favorites for Thursday's race.

Vlhova is also the reigning World Cup overall champion, standing second in this season's rankings 17 points behind American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Female racing on the World Cup circuit resumes with a super-G and giant slalom on March 5-6 at the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     